Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

