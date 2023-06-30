Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

