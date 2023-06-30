Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $1,173,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

