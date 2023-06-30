ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ABB by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.