Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $58.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

