Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $112.24 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

