Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,740 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

