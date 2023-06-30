18,750 Shares in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

