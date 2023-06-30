Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $106.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.