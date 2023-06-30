Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,355 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 249.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Insider Activity

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.