NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.