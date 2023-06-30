Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

