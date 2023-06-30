Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 283 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dabiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

