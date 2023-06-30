Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

