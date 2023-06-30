Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 46 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day moving average is $260.99. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

