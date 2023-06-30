Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

