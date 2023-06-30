BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE BCT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.91.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

