JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price to $60.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE FUL opened at $69.25 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $996,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

