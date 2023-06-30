The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

