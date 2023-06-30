Brokers Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

