Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $392,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.