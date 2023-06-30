Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 3,854 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.