Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

