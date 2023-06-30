DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.