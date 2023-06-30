Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $618,000 in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.17% of Tremor International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMR. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 870,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

TRMR stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.74. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

