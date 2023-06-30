Brookstone Capital Management Sells 9,689 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $159.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.