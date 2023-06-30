Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

