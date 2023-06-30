Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 132,644 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1,038.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.20% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 860.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

