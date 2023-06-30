Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

