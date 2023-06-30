iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

