iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 219,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 70,467 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

