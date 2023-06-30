The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

SO opened at $69.15 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

