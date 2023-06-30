Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.87 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

