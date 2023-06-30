Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,121,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $68.23 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

