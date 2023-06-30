iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

