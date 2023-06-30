Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 196 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

