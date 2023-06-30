Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

