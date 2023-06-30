Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

