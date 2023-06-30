Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

