Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

