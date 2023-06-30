Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

