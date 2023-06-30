Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

