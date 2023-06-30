Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

