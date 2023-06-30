Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.99 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.08. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

