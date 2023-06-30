2,549 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

