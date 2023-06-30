Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.00. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

