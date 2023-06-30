Chicago Capital LLC Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.