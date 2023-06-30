Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

