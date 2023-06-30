Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Republic Services stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.