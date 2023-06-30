Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 166,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 32,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

